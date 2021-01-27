Amazon Drops First Trailer for New Psychological Drama ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’

Amazon Prime Video just released the first look at its new “morally complex” thriller.

“Tell Me Your Secrets” is an intense psychological drama starring Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”), Amy Brenneman (“The Leftovers”), Hamish Linklater (“Legion”) and Enrique Murciano (“The Blacklist”).

The series revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past.

According to the official synopsis, “Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter.”

“As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.”

Also starring is Murciano as Peter Guillory, a therapist with seemingly good intentions.

“Tell Me Your Secrets” premieres with all 10 episodes on Friday, Feb. 19.