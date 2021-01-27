Pamela Anderson Secretly Marries Her Bodyguard In Fairytale Christmas Eve Wedding Ceremony

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst are officially husband and wife.

The former “Baywatch” star married her bodyguard during a secret wedding ceremony on the grounds of her Vancouver Island home.

“Pamela and Dan’s secret fairytale wedding took place Christmas Eve on her oceanfront property – deep in the rainforest of Vancouver Island,” confirmed a rep for Anderson in a statement shared with ET Canada. “First Nations is dear to their hearts, and the bride and groom were honoured to include a cedar blessing by the Coast Salish band.”

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Anderson revealed how she fell in love at the beginning of lockdown last year.

“This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years,” joked the actress.

The nuptials were held in the backyard of the countryside property Anderson bought from her grandparents on the east side of Vancouver Island.

“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle,” she added.

Anderson donned a pair of Hunter rain boots underneath her blue and cream wedding gown.

“It’s the Canadian girl in me,” she said of her outfit.

Heather Ross created the couple’s wedding cake and bridal bouquet, while her fashion stylist sister, Janet Ross, pulled together Anderson’s ensemble.

The model and activist has previously been married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon and Jon Peters.