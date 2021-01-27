‘Bridgerton’ Is Officially Netflix’s ‘Biggest Series Ever’

“Bridgerton” just shattered another record.

The hit drama series, which only made its debut on Netflix last month, has officially been named the streaming giant’s “biggest series ever.”

According to a report from Netflix, “Bridgerton” has been watched by 82 million people around the world within its first 28 days. The number epically surpassed Netflix’s own projection of 63 million people.

Thank you for making Bridgerton our biggest series ever pic.twitter.com/Euac58hs61 — Netflix (@netflix) January 27, 2021

The show also made it into Netflix’s Top 10 category in every country, except Japan. And it even made it to the top spot in 83 countries.

Not only did “Bridgerton” chart on Netflix but the show also sent Julia Quinn’s novels, on which the show is based, back onto the New York Times bestseller list. Quinn’s first Bridgerton novel was released 18 years ago.

“Bridgerton” stars Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, and more. Julie Andrews also stars as the narrator.

Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”, “Scandal”, “How To Get Away With Murder”) serves as executive producer.

8 2 M I L L I O N with love From all of us To all of you 🙏🏽❤️💫#BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/NhVMdQRcXi — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) January 27, 2021

Last week, “Bridgerton” was renewed for season 2.