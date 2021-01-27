Cardi B Calls Out The Cost Of Getting Tested For COVID Four Times A Week

Cardi B is calling out how expensive private coronavirus testing has become.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the “WAP” rapper revealed that she gets tested for COVID-19 four times a week, along with the rest of her team, for the high price of $250 per test.

I get Covid tested bout 4 times a week. My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Everytime we get tested is about 250$ each.This is seriously a new business 🤦🏽‍♀️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2021

When a fan said they’d assumed tests were free, Cardi explained that they are for people going to the doctor or other necessary situations, but for private cases like work, tests cost money.

It’s free when you go to the doctors and shit but when it’s for work and you gotta have people test you at your home is not . https://t.co/8QOzW9th6u — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2021

She went on to add that the tests are necessary because she and others can be held liable if someone on a set catches the coronavirus, saying that in her view the government should be paying healthcare workers to do all testing.

It’s necessary because if you in my space and you get Covid I can get sued.If I do a commercial and I get Covid the company can get sued.Its all about not being a liability and is a requirement.The government should be paying for healthcare workers we pay out our own pockets https://t.co/LVYtI6V3iJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2021

Another fan shared that as a nurse working on the COVID frontlines, she and her coworkers are not being offered tests. Cardi responded, saying that she was criticizing capitalism, and the way allocation of resources to fight COVID has been turned into a profit-making business.

Well this tweet is not about complaining is about CAPITALISM!How Covid is becoming a business and if this was part of the plan🧐 .How ya getting mad at me because it’s a requirement to get tested ?Just to shoot a commercial even the janitors must get tested twice https://t.co/nUfS7WrQiF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2021

She also added that getting tested is part of the rules set up by industry unions amid the pandemic to maintain safe working conditions.