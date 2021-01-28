The Black Academy Launching Live Award Show Honouring Black Talent In Canada

Canada is getting a new award show.

On Thursday, the Black Academy announced that they are teaming up with Insight Productions to launch a new live award show telecast to celebrate Black talent.

Founded by Scarborough natives and siblings Shamier Anderson of “Wynonna Earp” and Stephan James of “If Beale Street Could Talk”, the Black Academy is dedicated to “breaking down barriers of discrimination and combating systemic racism in Canada” by showcasing established and emerging Black talent across the country.

RELATED: Toronto Actor-Brothers Stephan James And Shamier Anderson Launch The Black Academy

The Black Academy and Insight’s Shannon Farr and Lindsay Cox announced a search to find a Black showrunner, production crew, and skills development program to bring the award show to life.

“My brother and I are so blessed to collaborate with Insight on this show,” Anderson said in a statement. “Shannon and Lindsay’s expertise is unmatched in the industry and we’ve developed a genuine partnership with them over the last year or so cemented by their passion and personal investment. The result of that partnership is going to be Canada’s hottest, most inspirational celebration of Black talent. But as an NFP, we need the support of government and corporate partners across the country as we look to fill gaps in representation and opportunity for the next generation of Black talent.”

James added, “In the Black community, we like to do things big, bold, and colourful – that’s what this show is going to be. I think everyone will be truly amazed by what they see, but for those who aspire to work in this industry, the people behind the camera will be just as impressive and inspiring. And it’s important to note that the award show is only one piece of what The Black Academy is doing to uplift Black talent in this country. We’re also focused on mentorship and education programs, and we’ll have more to share about those down the road.”

RELATED: Canada’s Stephan James Talks Rise To Fame, Representation In Hollywood: ‘I’m Living Out My Dreams’

Details about the award show will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Lindsay and I and the entire Insight team are deeply honoured and proud to work on this project and to support the mission of The Black Academy,” said Farr. “Shamier and Stephan’s DNA is all over this show and this project is both a huge opportunity and a welcome learning curve for us.”