Mariah Carey Adorably Recreates Shawn Mendes’s ‘Grateful’ Post

Shawn Mendes is feeling thankful.

The “Wonder” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a list of things he’s grateful for.

The post drew the attention of some A-list stars, who couldn’t resist leaving a comment.

“Which Mariah song in particular?” asked Charlie Puth.

“Always be my baby” @mariahcarey 🔥,” added Sam Smith.

Soon, Mariah Carey herself caught wind of the post and recreated it.

But instead of mentioning herself, Carey revealed she was “grateful” for Mendes’s music.

Grateful 💖 The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!! pic.twitter.com/pykme4FsSx — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 28, 2021

Mendes’s girlfriend Camila Cabello recently shared a video in which she also shared gratitude for her blessings.

In the video, Cabello gives thanks for her family, her community, and, of course, Mendes.