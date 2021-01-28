Mariah Carey Adorably Recreates Shawn Mendes’s ‘Grateful’ Post

By Sarah Curran.

Shawn Mendes. Photo: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes is feeling thankful.

The “Wonder” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a list of things he’s grateful for.

The post drew the attention of some A-list stars, who couldn’t resist leaving a comment.

“Which Mariah song in particular?” asked Charlie Puth.

“Always be my baby” @mariahcarey 🔥,” added Sam Smith.

Soon, Mariah Carey herself caught wind of the post and recreated it.

But instead of mentioning herself, Carey revealed she was “grateful” for Mendes’s music.

Mendes’s girlfriend Camila Cabello recently shared a video in which she also shared gratitude for her blessings.

In the video, Cabello gives thanks for her family, her community, and, of course, Mendes.

 

