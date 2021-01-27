Shawn Mendes Shares What He’s Grateful For Alongside Shirtless Selfie

Shawn Mendes is feeling thankful.

The “Wonder” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a list of things he’s grateful for.

The post drew the attention of some A-list stars, who couldn’t resist leaving a comment.

“Which Mariah song in particular?” asked Charlie Puth.

“Always be my baby” @mariahcarey 🔥,” added Sam Smith.

Mendes’s girlfriend Camila Cabello recently shared a video in which she also shared gratitude for her blessings.

In the video, Cabello gives thanks for her family, her community, and, of course, Mendes.