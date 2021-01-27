Kathryn Newton And Kyle Allen Star In The Latest Teen Rom-Com ‘The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things’

There’s magnetism between Margaret and Mark in the first look at “The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things”.

Amazon Prime Video debuted the first trailer for the latest teen obsession, starring Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen.

“The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things” follows Mark (Allen) who is contentedly living the same day in an endless loop. His world is turned upside down when he meets the mysterious Margaret (Newton), who is also stuck in the time loop.

The flick is based on the short story of the same name by Lev Grossman. He also wrote the screenplay.

Cleo Fraser, Jorja Fox and Al Madrigal also star.

“The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 12.