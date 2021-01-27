Dane DeHaan Debunks Rumour He’ll Return As Green Goblin In ‘Spider-Man 3’

Even Dane DeHaan’s mom has heard the rumour the actor will revisit his role as the Harry Osborn, a.k.a. Green Goblin, in Marvel’s upcoming “Spider-Man 3” movie with Tom Holland.

The actor took to Twitter to once again debunk rumours he’s joining the cast:

Will someone please tell my mom so she can stop asking about this. 🤢 https://t.co/EJXn1YJ4Y1 — Dane DeHaan (@danedehaan) January 26, 2021

DeHaan, 34, played the role in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opposite Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger. Originally a pal of Peter Parker, Osborn later becomes the villainous Green Goblin, one of Spider-Man’s greatest foes. After it was revealed his “Amazing Spider-Man 2” co-star Jamie Foxx would make the jump to the new flick by reprising his role as Electro and Alfred Molina would be back as Tobey-Maguire-as-Spider-Man-era villain Doctor Octopus, the rumours around DeHaan joining him grew.

But the actor says it’s all wishful thinking.

“There’s no truth to those rumours. I don’t even know how that would be pulled off,” he tells RadioTimes.com. “I would certainly love to make some kind of movie like that again. I like making superhero movies or in that kind of world and I’m sure I’ll find myself in that world again.

“And I have no idea what they’re doing with the Spider-Man movies now, but I don’t really understand a world in which that would be possible,” he adds.

DeHaan may not know what’s happening in the upcoming movie but fans have a theory about “Spider-Man 3”. Unconfirmed reports that previous Spider-Men Garfield and Maguire would join Holland has had fans salivating over the idea of an epic live-action Spider-Verse crossover movie featuring heroes and villains from the previous eras. Epic crossovers are not out of the realm of possibility: they’re commonplace in the comics and were the basis for the animated “Into The Spider-Verse”. Neither Sony nor Disney has commented.