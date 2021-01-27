Armie Hammer, Gary Oldman And More Star In Opioid Drama ‘Crisis’

The first look at the opioid drama “Crisis” reveals a stacked cast.

“Crisis” follows three different storylines: an agent named Jake Kelly (Armie Hammer), recovering oxycodone addict Claire Reimann (Evangeline Lilly), and university professor Dr. Tyrone Brower (Gary Oldman).

Through the characters, the film highlights the “greed, violence and tragedy of the drug war.”

Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, Lily-Rose Depp, Kid Cudi, Duke Nicholson, Veronica Ferres, and Martin Donovan also star.

Oldman also serves as executive producer while “Arbitrage”‘s Nicholas Jarecki wrote and directed the feature.

“Crisis” hits big screens Feb. 26 before launching on digital and On-Demand March 5.