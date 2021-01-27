Kaitlyn Bristowe Admits She ‘Would Have Done Anything’ To Make Relationship With Shawn Booth Work

Kaitlyn Bristowe is looking back on her relationship with Shawn Booth.

The former couple got engaged during the season 11 finale of “The Bachelorette”.

“I was madly in love with him,” recalled the “Dancing with the Stars” winner while speaking on the latest episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast. “I thought that was my person, and I would have done anything to try to stay with him.”

After three years of dating, the pair called off their engagement in 2018.

“Through those years it did feel like a lot of pressure, and people were always chiming in and kept talking about your relationship and think they know your relationship,” Bristowe continued. “I found that hard to keep up with because people did not know we were struggling on the other side.”

The Canada native added, “I think he felt the pressure to stay together because of what people would think. I sound like I am bashing him, which I might be, [but] I think he was kind of like, ‘Everyone thinks we are perfect, let’s try and make it work.’ I was like, ‘Everyone thinks we’re perfect and I do want to try to make it work.’”

The reality TV star has been in a happy relationship with Jason Tartick since January 2019.