Rachel Lindsay Addresses Divorce Rumours: ‘The Odds Are Against You’

Rachel Lindsay is speaking out about those divorce rumours.

The former “Bachelorette”, 35, joined Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” Wednesday and denied ongoing claims that she and husband Bryan Abasolo are splitting up. Lindsay and Abasolo met during her season of the hit reality show and tied the knot in 2019.

Lindsay also addressed the current state of the “Bachelor”/”Bachelorette” franchise.

“The odds are against you,” she began. “I mean, one, you gotta go through all these men or women, depending on who the lead is to figure out who it is that you want to spend your life with. Then you gotta deal with the court of public opinion. All these people telling you what you should have done, how you should have navigated your season. Then you got to deal with family. Right? Family doesn’t really believe it. You know, it’s my dad is a federal judge. He was like, you guys are infatuated with each other. He was not buying into it.”

She added, “It took time for him to realize we were really in love. And this was the real deal.”

As Cohen pointed out, Lindsay previously addressed rumours when she “told People magazine last month that everyone thinks you’re getting a divorced” because they currently live in two separate states.

“It’s because we have a long-distance relationship right now,” she elaborated. “I’m in L.A. and he’s in Miami. And so people think we’re just kind of planting seeds that are going to lead to a divorce.”

Lindsay added, “He’s moving out here in two months, so it’s not a long-term thing.”

The “Ghosted: Love Gone Missing” host already chatted about current “Bachelor” Matt James, who has become the first-ever Black Bachelor. According to Lindsay, ABC’s casting James amid the Black Lives Matter “was a knee-jerk reaction.”

Lindsay says she will “continue to push for diversity and change that is needed within the franchise… they’ve made improvements, but they still have, they still have a ways to go.”