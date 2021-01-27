Justin Timberlake Gets Massive Tiger Tattoo In Look At The Making Of ‘Palmer’

Justin Timberlake is getting inked, temporarily.

In a behind-the-scenes look at “Palmer”, the “SexyBack” singer’s latest project, Timberlake shows what it takes to get a giant tiger tattoo.

While flashing his bicep and singing along to some tunes, Timberlake shows off the huge fake tat applied by a number of makeup artists.

“Getting a fake tattoo takes longer than you’d think,” he teased.

Timberlake plays former high school football star Eddie Palmer, who returns home after 12 years in prison. Eddie forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But soon, Eddie’s past threatens to ruin his new life and friendship with Sam.

Alisha Wainwright, Juno Temple, and newcomer Ryder Allen also star.

“Palmer” will premiere on AppleTV+ this Friday (Jan. 29).

