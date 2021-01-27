Report: Michael Strahan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Viewers of “Good Morning America” may have noticed Michael Strahan’s absence this week.

Now, reports from Deadline and TMZ have revealed the reason why: He’s quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to TMZ, this also explains why the former New York Giants star appeared remotely on Sunday’s edition of “Fox NFL Sunday” — he was “already taking precautions.”

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon And Michael Strahan Play Golf With Pool Cues

On Saturday, a source told TMZ Strahan learned he’d been exposed and began to quarantine immediately. Our sources say he’s planning to appear on ‘GMA’ Thursday, remotely, to discuss his diagnosis. He’s not currently experiencing any severe symptoms,” the outlet added.

Strahan’s daughters were reportedly in contact with him following his exposure and are awaiting the results of their tests — as is Strahan’s mother, with whom the girls live much of the time.

ET Canada has reached out to ABC and Strahan’s personal publicist.