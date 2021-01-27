Tim Robbins Files For Divorce From Gratiela Brancusi After Marrying In Secret

Tim Robbins is divorcing the wife that nobody even knew he had.

People has confirmed that on Tuesday Robbins filed for divorce from Gratiela Brancusi, whom he had secretly married.

A rep for the “Shawshank Redemption” star didn’t respond to People‘s request for comment.

Rumours emerged in February 2018 that Robbins, 62, and Brancusi were dating when she accompanied him to the premiere of his HBO series “Here and Now”.

While this is Robbins’ first marriage, he was previously in a long-term unmarried relationship with Susan Sarandon, whom he met while filming the 1988 baseball comedy “Bull Durham”. The couple, who share sons Miles, 28, and John “Jack” Henry, 31, split up in 2009 after 23 years as a couple.

According to People, it’s “unclear” when the secret wedding took place.