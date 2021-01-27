Nikki Bella Reveals She And Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Are In Therapy Because Of His ‘Tone’ When He’s Stressed

Nikki Bella didn’t like fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s “tone” — and decided to do something about it.

As People reports, the “Total Bellas” star appeared on the latest edition of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, and revealed that she and the “Dancing With the Stars” pro are in couples therapy.

According to Bella — mother of the couple’s 5-month-old son Matteo — told Bristowe that when Chigvintsev “gets really stressed, he doesn’t realize his tone.”

She added: “We’re actually in therapy for this.”

Bristowe and Bella were both partnered with Chigvintsev when they competed on “Dancing With the Stars” during different seasons of the show, and viewers witnessed Bella and her dance partner’s frequent clashes when rehearsing. The former Bachelorette asked, “Tell me, was Artem… Did you feel like he hated your guts during the season, or did you guys have a flirty thing?”

Bella admitted her future fiancé was “super strict” during their rehearsals. “He kind of made a comment about my jive and got really mad at me,” she recalled. “And I was like ‘You know what, dude? JLo and Beyoncé don’t jive. I don’t have time for this.’ And I walked out and I got in my car.”

Bella called then-fiancé John Cena to complain. “I am quitting,” she recalled telling him. “I am not going to stand for this. He is a d**k!”

She added: “I remember during dress rehearsals sometimes I’d be like, ‘Is he mad at me?’ It would make me feel really off. It would just be his tone. It was hard, it was hard on me a lot.”

Bristowe admitted her experience with the “DWTS” pro was similar. “Okay, I’m glad because I was, like, ‘Maybe he just didn’t like me at all as a person,'” she said.