Jennifer Garner Shares Hilarious Memorial To Airports & Tight Jeans, Made Relics By The Pandemic

Jennifer Garner is offering a tongue-in-cheek memorial to the way things used to be.

On Wednesday, she shared a video for her 10 million-plus Instagram users.

In the video, she’s seen in various airports, shlepping her luggage down an escalator, talking on a phone and skipping along a moving walkway, all while wearing tight denim. Other footage features her trying to catch some sleep during various flights.

As a soundtrack to all her funny travel clips, mournful piano music provides a sombre background.

“Travel: A Memorial (aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye Forever) 🪦♥️🙏,” she wrote in the caption, joking about the worldwide pandemic that’s been keeping most people out of airports and stuck in their homes, many having gained the dreaded “COVID 15.”

Garner’s post earned shoutouts from some of her celebrity followers, including Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams Paisley and Lacey Chabert.