Rebel Wilson Reveals People Treat Her Differently After 66-Pound Weight Loss: ‘People Didn’t Necessarily Look Twice At You’

Rebel Wilson’s “year of health” has paid off.

After embarking on a diet-and-exercise regime, the “Pitch Perfect” star has shed 66 pounds — and counting.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that Wilson called in to Australian radio show “The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin”, and revealed she’s noticed she’s being treated differently now compared to when she was heavier.

“I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you,” she said.

“Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you,” she continued. “I’m like, is this what other people experienced all the time?”

Wilson also marvelled at the fact that people seen to find her weight-loss journey fascinating.

“I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight-loss transformation, when there’s so much going on in the world,” she remarked.