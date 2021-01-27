84-Year-Old Engelbert Humperdinck Tests Positive For COVID-19: ‘We Are Asking For Prayers’

Engelbert Humperdinck has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is asking fans to send their prayers.

The British singer, 84, took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he has been infected with COVID-19.

“After nearly a year of an abundance of caution and care, Covid has caught up with us and found a way into our home,” he wrote in the first of a series of tweets.

“Now we must not let a positive result bring a negative mindset but I must say I could use your help in this department,” he added. “We are asking for prayers, good energy, love and support to be sent our way.”

Humperdinck, best known for his top-10 1967 hit “Release Me”, also made a special request involving his wife Patricia, who has Alzheimer’s.

“My biggest ‘ask’ is for my darling wife, Patricia (Popea),” he concluded. “She has been through so much and does whatever it takes. She is an unbelievable woman of strength. Please also keep our wonderful caregivers in your prayers.”

