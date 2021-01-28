Laverne Cox Says She Found Love In 2020: ‘He’s A Really Great Guy And I Didn’t Expect It’

Laverne Cox ended the disastrous year that was 2020 on a high.

The actress tells Ellen DeGeneres she found love last year during an appearance on her show Thursday.

Cox jokes, “[Found love in 2020] almost sounds like a punchline, but, yeah, Laverne is in love again, it feels amazing.”

The “Orange Is the New Black” star continues, “Love is an incredible thing. It’s literally this chemical thing that’s awesome and he is a really great guy and I didn’t expect it.

“I thought he was going to be this hot dude I was going to be hanging out with and then it just kind of happened.”

As DeGeneres then asks how long the couple have been together, Cox gushes: “We have been hanging out for six months and we went really slowly. So, the word ‘love’ sort of happened around November/December.

“So, yeah, it’s been six months, I guess,” the star concludes.

DeGeneres goes on to talk about Cox’s podcast, “The Laverne Cox Show”, noting one episode where there was a discussion about men dating transgender women and wanting to stay in the closet about it.

The host says, “So, I assume this guy [you are dating] is not like that,” as Cox responds, “This guy [that I am dating] has never dated a trans woman before.

She adds that usually it’d be the man telling her not to tell anybody about them dating, but now because she’s famous it’s the other way around.

Cox shares, “But the issue over the years for me as a trans woman and other trans women is that the womanhood of trans women is often disavowed. A lot of people don’t see trans women as women.

“So, the men that are attracted to women, people think they are gay. And if you are a straight man, you don’t want people to think you’re gay.

“A lot of times they don’t want to disclose or want to let anyone know,” she says, adding it’s “really sad” because people still don’t really get it.

Cox tells DeGeneres, “I wish we were in a different place, but we are just not here yet. We need a guy who is probably famous and articulate to be able to talk about this.”

She also discusses the new U.S. Administration, revealing how she has high hopes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.