Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Guillermo’s 50th Birthday With Help From Charlize Theron, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston & More

Wednesday was a momentous day at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

On the show that night, the host revealed that it was Guillermo’s 50th birthday, welcoming his sidekick to the stage in a celebratory red dress and tiara.

“You look great,” Kimmel said before asking how much he’d had to drink.

Guillermo responded, “Six, seven eight…”

“Guillermo was born in 1971, the same year Mark Wahlberg, Ewan McGregor and Jon Hamm were born,” Kimmel said. “He’s a part of what could very well be the hunkiest year in human history.

He shared footage from around the world of people celebrating the occasion, and then shared a clip of the first time Guillermo was ever on the show in 2005.

Late in the show, Kimmel served up a star-studded 50 shot salute to Guillermo.

Stars like Charlize Theron and Michael B. Jordan sent in Happy Birthday video messages, each taking a shot of tequila.

“From one porn ‘stache to another,” Kevin Bacon said before taking his shot.

Other stars included Regina King, Brad Paisley, Michael Keaton (who took a shot of oat milk), Jessica Alba, Helen Mirren, Ray Romano, Mark Hamill, Salma Hayek, Allison Janney, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Jack Black, Matt Damon, the cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and more.