Britney Spears Busts A Move To Ex Justin Timberlake And Jay-Z’s Track ‘Holy Grail’

Britney Spears is a huge fan of her ex Justin Timberlake’s music.

The singer treated fans to another video of her dancing on Wednesday… this time she chose Jay-Z’s “Holy Grail”, featuring Timberlake, to bust a move to.

Spears donned a pair of tiny plaid shorts in the video, which she teamed with a black turtleneck crop top to show off her enviable figure.

She did numerous body rolls, spins and other head flicks in the clip.

Spears and Timberlake dated for three years before they split up in 2002.

The musician referenced the famous break-up as she posted another clip of herself dancing to a JT track last April.

Spears showed off her moves to “Filthy”, which even caught the attention of the *NSYNC hitmaker.

Timberlake is now married to Jessica Biel, while Spears has been dating Sam Asghari since 2016.