‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Don’t Recognize Dave Chappelle And Twitter Loses It

Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.com/CP Images

“Jeopardy!” competitors might need to brush up on their comedy knowledge.

On Wednesday night’s episode of the game show, during the Double Jeopardy! round, the contestants were shown a photo of Dave Chappelle.

“This comedian displayed his drama chops in ‘A Star Is Born’, playing Bradley Cooper’s longtime friend,” the clue read.

Amazingly, all three contestants were left completely stumped, unable to recognize the comedian.

Guest host Ken Jennings was surprised, but on Twitter, viewers were downright shocked – see some of the reaction below.

Chappelle has yet to comment.

