‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Don’t Recognize Dave Chappelle And Twitter Loses It

“Jeopardy!” competitors might need to brush up on their comedy knowledge.

On Wednesday night’s episode of the game show, during the Double Jeopardy! round, the contestants were shown a photo of Dave Chappelle.

“This comedian displayed his drama chops in ‘A Star Is Born’, playing Bradley Cooper’s longtime friend,” the clue read.

Amazingly, all three contestants were left completely stumped, unable to recognize the comedian.

Guest host Ken Jennings was surprised, but on Twitter, viewers were downright shocked – see some of the reaction below.

How did the contestants not know Dave Chappelle?! #Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/pu8ecW6RFs — Jerry (@JerAtTheMovies) January 28, 2021

I cannot *believe* none of these Jeopardy contestants knew who Dave Chappelle is? Like…how?! — Kelly (@kelwalk12) January 28, 2021

No one on Jeopardy knows who Dave Chappelle is?!?! pic.twitter.com/R3ZRTrxEjl — David Ratz (@DavidARatz) January 28, 2021

All that three adult humans had to do on Jeopardy was identify a picture of Dave Chappelle to get the question correct. None could do it. What? — Dan McNamara (@dan_mcnamara) January 28, 2021

None of the 3 contestants on Jeopardy tonight could recognize a picture of Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/Ch6l2vth16 — Patrick Wilson (@SportsRD_PhD) January 28, 2021

Chappelle has yet to comment.