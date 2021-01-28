Kelly Clarkson Delivers Haunting Rendition Of ‘Unchained Melody’ During Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson blew viewers away with her latest Kellyoke performance.

The singer took on “Unchained Melody” by the The Righteous Brothers on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The moving love song, which was originally released in 1965, has since been covered by a long list of acts, including Elvis and U2.

The track also appeared in the 1990 movie “Ghost” starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg.

Clarkson wore a floral patterned dress teamed with brown leather boots as she belted out her own unique rendition of the song.

The singer most recently took on Coldplay’s “Princess Of China”.

She also had fun with Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas” during a festive “Kellyoke” performance.

