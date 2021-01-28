A ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Mod That Allowed Players To Have ‘Sex’ With Keanu Reeves’ Character Has Been Removed

A new modification for the video game Cyberpunk 2077 that allowed gamers to pretty much have sex with Keanu Reeves’ character has been shut down by CDPR.

The game allowed players to swap character skin textures onto other models, with fans getting the chance to get up, close and personal with Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand. However, not anymore.

CDPR released the following statement to PC Gamer: “Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it can’t be harmful towards others.

“In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077.”

It continued, “Therefore, when making fan content, creators have to make sure they’ve got permission from all the concerned parties (which might be people other than CD PROJEKT RED). For the characters we’ve invented for the game, we broadly permit you to tweak the game at will and just have fun.

“When it comes to models of real people whom we’ve asked to participate in the game, we kindly ask you to refrain from using them in any situation that might be found offensive if you don’t have their explicit permission.”

The website stated that despite the saucy scenes, Reeves’ character didn’t take off his pants and didn’t have the actor’s voice.