Gwendoline Christie And Tom Sturridge To Star In Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ Series For Netflix

Netflix has finally unveiled the cast for their adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman.

“Game Of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie will lead the cast as Lucifer, Ruler Of Hell along with Tom Sturridge as Dream, the Lord Of The Dreaming. The rest of the cast includes Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Vivienne Acheampong and Sanjeeve Bhaskar.

Netflix

Announced over a year ago, the fantasy series is based on fan-favourite The Sandman comic book series created for DC by Gaiman, who will serve as executive producer on the series.

RELATED: Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ Netflix Adaptation Has Started To ‘Cast Again’ After ‘Giant Pause Button’

“For the last 33 years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I’m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality,” Gaiman says of the casting news in a statement from Netflix. “I can’t wait until the people out there get to see what we’ve been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there. This is astonishing, and I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of ‘The Sandman’ collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”

Gaiman teased there’s more casting news to be revealed.

So there are now a few answers to the casting questions. For those who like mysteries, Sandman is huge, and the cast is enormous. And there are many mysteries remaining. pic.twitter.com/9jKmtPfNtH — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2021

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Is Officially Netflix’s ‘Biggest Series Ever’

The series will blend modern myths and dark fantasy elements to weave together contemporary fiction, historical drama and legends. According to the official logline, “The Sandman” will follow “the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”