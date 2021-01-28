Kate Moss Walks The Runway With 18-Year-Old Daughter Lila

Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack prove that the model gene is strong in their family!

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old supermodel and her 18-year-old daughter followed one another on the runway for Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2021 collection during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The lookalike mother-daughter duo wowed, with Lila in a pearl-encrusted sheer look and bodysuit and Kate in a steel blue satin dress and oversized earrings.

Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss-Hack — Photo: Getty

Kate shares her only child with ex Jefferson Hack, and Lila is clearly following in her mother’s stylish footsteps. In addition to being a runway model, Lila is also the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.