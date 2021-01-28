Norman Lear To Be Honoured With The Carol Burnett Award At 2021 Golden Globes

Norman Lear will be celebrated for his outstanding contributions to television at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The legendary television producer will receive the Carol Burnett Award at the event, taking place on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Lear has received six Primetime Emmy Awards for his work, which includes hit show like “All in the Family”, “Maude”, “The Jeffersons” and “One Day at a Time”.

He is currently executive producing an animated reimagining of “Good Times” coming to Netflix in 2021.

“Norman Lear is among the most prolific creators of this generation,” said HFPA President Ali Sar in a statement announcing the news. “His career has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era, throughout which his progressive approach addressing controversial topics through humour prompted a cultural shift that allowed social and political issues to be reflected in television. His work revolutionized the industry and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honoured to name him as the 2021 Carol Burnett Award recipient.”

The political activist and philanthropist will become the third-ever recipient of the honour.

The Carol Burnett Award was first introduced at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards as the television equivalent to its film accolade counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Previous recipients include Ellen DeGeneres (2020) and its namesake, Carol Burnett (2019).

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards air live on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.