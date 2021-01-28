Ryan Reynolds To Star In New Snapchat Series ‘Ryan Doesn’t Know’

Ryan Reynolds doesn’t know a lot of things but he’s using his downtime during the pandemic to learn.

The Canadian-born actor will star in a new series for Snapchat called “Ryan Doesn’t Know”, which will see Reynolds learn new skills from experts in various fields.

Will Smith’s Westbrook Media will produce the 12-episode series which drops on the platform on Jan. 30. New episodes will be released each day thereafter.

New topics and skills for the actor include ice sculpting, latte art, axe throwing, VFX techniques and tricks, and floral sculpting, among others.

The new series is the third Westbrook Media has produced for Snapchat and the first not to directly revolve around the Smith family.

The production company previously released Jaden Smith’s social justice series “The Solution Committee” and Smith’s “Will From Home”, with the latter series reaching more than 35 million subscribers.