Peter Jackson Swindled By Friend Who Stole And Sold His Reproduction World War I Planes

Peter Jackson says he suffered the “greatest betrayal” after a friend of nearly 14-years stole and sold his prized reproduction World War I warplanes, pocketing more than $1.2 million.

A new article by Vanity Fair reveals the largely untold story of how the “Lord of the Rings” director was swindled by Eugene DeMarco, the chief pilot and general manager of his vintage airplane production firm.

VF speaks with several insiders who witnessed the aftermath of the incident.

According to one of Jackson’s staffers, “DeMarco seduced Jackson with his aviation talents and roguish veneer.”

Jackson appeared before the Wellington High Court in his native New Zealand in the summer of 2019 to testify in the aerial-piracy trial of DeMarco.

The filmmaker called the thievery the “greatest betrayal” of his life, referring to DeMarco as a “con man,” and a “piranha [who] manipulated… lied… and ran rings around [people].”

The six criminal charges included stealing and selling two of Jackson’s reproduction World War I warplanes, as well as pocketing over $630,000 that a friend had given him to buy another historic plane on his behalf.

Recognizing DeMarco’s young family, the judge handed down a reduced jail sentence of two years and five months.

DeMarco is now facing civil suits from Jackson.

