Nick Cannon Talk Show Gets Second Chance After Anti-Semitism Controversy

Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show is coming to TV screens in the fall.

Cannon was originally slated to launch the new syndicated talk show last September, but those plans were put on hold in the wake of some controversial comments he made, which were widely viewed as anti-Semitic.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Says He Discovered His Great-Grandfather Was A ‘Spanish Rabbi’

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” said Cannon said in a statement shared with Variety. “With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavour.”

During a podcast recorded back in July, Cannon said, “It’s never hate speech. You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people, when we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

The TV personality later issued an apology on social media, admitting his words “reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.”

RELATED: Kevin Hart Discusses His Decision To Defend Ellen DeGeneres And Nick Cannon: ‘I Know The People That Both Of Them Are’

Talking about his controversial comments in a more recent podcast episode, Cannon revealed how his Black and Jewish friends helped him see the light.

“They truly saw my heart, they saw my compassion and that I had no malice, but there were things I had questioned, there were things I was confused by, there were tropes that had been taught to me,” he said.

RELATED: Nick Cannon’s Syndicated Talk Show Postponed, Production Shut Down In Wake Of Anti-Semitism Controversy

“If I’m not for myself, then who will be for me,” he continued, quoting the Jewish elder Hillel. “I preface with that because, in the Black community, we often feel we have no one that will support us, and the people who do step up for us are instantly condemned.”

Cannon added, “We must condemn hate, we must condemn demagoguery and anything that separates us, but we are not in any position to throw any human being away.”