Leslie Odom Jr. Sings Powerful ‘Speak Now’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Leslie Odom Jr. wants everyone to speak now.

On Wednesday night, the “One Night in Miami” star appeared remotely on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for a performance of his original song from the film, “Speak Now”.

Performing in the desert outside Los Angeles, Odom delivered a heartfelt rendition, singing, “Listen, listen/To the message of hope in the whispers of ghosts.”

Then standing in front of an old western-style hotel, the singer was joined by two dancers in suits and masks.

Odom stars as the legendary Sam Cooke in “One Night in Miami”, the directorial debut from Regina King. The film also stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Muhammad Ali, and Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown.