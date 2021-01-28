Nia Dennis Says She Was Left ‘Speechless’ By Michelle Obama’s Tweet About Viral Gymnastics Routine

UCLA’s Nia Dennis chats with Ellen DeGeneres about her show-stopping gymnastics routine during an appearance on her show on Thursday.

Dennis celebrated Black excellence with her routine last weekend, which quickly went viral, scoring an impressive 9.95 out of 10 as she danced along to tracks by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott and Tupac.

The gymnast opened with Lamar’s “DNA”, before closing out with Tupac’s “California Love”, also including Soulja Boy’s breakout hit “Crank That”.

The college senior tells DeGeneres, “This routine, I believe, is a reflection of everything that I am as a woman today. I picked a lot of really influential artists, Black artists that had a huge impact on the Black community.”

DeGeneres then mentions former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama reacting to Dennis’ routine online.

Calling it “so insane,” Dennis adds: “Oh my gosh. Michelle Obama, first of all I love you, I was speechless.”

She says she first found out that Obama had responded while at practice with her teammates.

“All my teammates came over to me and we were all cheering and so excited,” Dennis gushes. “Not only did she tweet me, she actually posted the entire video so that means she must have it in her camera roll or something and must watch it in her free time.”

Dennis also shares she recently recovered from shoulder surgery and explains what it’s like to compete without a crowd.