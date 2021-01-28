Miley Cyrus Delivers Powerhouse Mazzy Star Cover In New ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Miley Cyrus is back with another incredible cover.

On Thursday, the singer appeared on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series, performing remotely from a literal “tiny home.”

Sitting on a miniature bed in a tiny bedroom, Cyrus kicked off her set with a powerhouse cover of Mazzy Star’s ’90s classic “Fade Into You”, giving the song a harder rock edge.

On Twitter, fans praised the performance and Cyrus’s unique take on the song.

miley covering mazzy star is exactly what i needed this week — meg wambsgans (@mccahell) January 28, 2021

Originally a Mazzy Star tune, but Miley's hard hit notes won me over. — Tariq (@Tahrick) January 28, 2021

Cyrus followed up the cover with two songs off her Plastic Hearts album, “Golden G String” and the single “Prisoner”.