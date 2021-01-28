Emilio Estevez Is Back On The Ice In The First Look At Disney+’s New ‘Mighty Ducks’ Series

The Ducks will fly together again with the help of Coach Gordon Bombay.

Disney+ has just released the first teaser for the upcoming series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”, which features the return of Emilio Estevez’s beloved character from the film franchise.

Set in present-day Minnesota, the OG Ducks have become a powerhouse youth hockey team but when 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the team, he and his mom Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of underdogs who will challenge the notion that winning is everything. With the help of the Zamboni-driving Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the true joy that comes with playing just for the love of hockey.

The series features a cast of fresh-faced actors, including Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

The 10-episode series will arrive on Disney+ on March 26.