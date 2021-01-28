California Weather Anchor Gets An Unexpected Co-Host While Delivering At-Home Forecast

By Aynslee Darmon.

Brandi Hitt. Photo: ABC7
Brandi Hitt. Photo: ABC7

The ABC channel audience in California got an adorable surprise during the Thursday morning broadcast.

Brandi Hitt, ABC7’s weather anchor, shared a hilarious clip to Twitter following the live show, showing off her surprise co-host.

While delivering the weather report, Hitt’s son Nolan crashed the forecast to get a hug from his mom.

According to Hitt, little Nolan just learned how to walk and now “there’s no stopping” him.

“This was a joy to see,” one fan wrote in response to the sweet clip.

Another added, “This is always fun to see.”

