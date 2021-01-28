California Weather Anchor Gets An Unexpected Co-Host While Delivering At-Home Forecast

The ABC channel audience in California got an adorable surprise during the Thursday morning broadcast.

Brandi Hitt, ABC7’s weather anchor, shared a hilarious clip to Twitter following the live show, showing off her surprise co-host.

While delivering the weather report, Hitt’s son Nolan crashed the forecast to get a hug from his mom.

According to Hitt, little Nolan just learned how to walk and now “there’s no stopping” him.

“This was a joy to see,” one fan wrote in response to the sweet clip.

Another added, “This is always fun to see.”

This was a joy to see. The pandemic has been rough but the time with my kids has been amazing. They’ve talked to my customers and my customers have gotten to know them and my dog and it’s made work a lot more fun. I’m glad you get to work and have him be apart of it. — Valkyrie (@ErinHSullivan) January 28, 2021

Agree that this is always fun to see—we are all dealing with this and it makes one feel good—it’s real. It’s awesome. Never feel bad because we all inside are feeling joy as we can relate. — Trish T (@trishtolley) January 28, 2021

Time to start dressing baby in green. — Colleen Fellows (@ColleenFellows) January 28, 2021