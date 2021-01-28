John Legend And Faouzia Drop Stunning Music Video For ‘Minefields’

John Legend and Moroccan-Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia just dropped the stunning new music video for their track “Minefields”.

The pair play pianos surrounded by water and belt out the lyrics in a picturesque field in the clip.

“Working with John on this video was such an incredible experience,” Faouzia said in a press release.

“We hadn’t previously met in person, having worked on the song together remotely, but things felt so comfortable and light together on set. Despite the long (and cold) days, I had such an amazing time and am so grateful for the countless talented people working behind the scenes to bring this beautiful visual to life.”

About the song, Faouzia shared, “‘Minefields’ is about the real human struggles that we all go through to be with our loved ones. With how challenging the last year has been for everyone, my hope is that this song and video can act as a beacon, a reminder, that we can and will persevere – it’s in our nature.”

“There were a ton of hurdles and moving pieces to get this video done, and it wouldn’t have been possible without my amazing team,” Faouzia continued. “Sadly, we lost my dear friend and important part of that team, Ryan Brady, at the end of 2020. This video is dedicated to his memory and the joy he brought to so many of us.”

The video was praised by fans online. See some of the reaction below.

