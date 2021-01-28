Shannon Beador Spills On All The Latest ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Drama

Shannon Beador is telling all.

On Thursday, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star appeared on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” and was asked about co-star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’s revelation that she is bisexual.

“It was just a shocker to me, I don’t care if she’s bisexual, lesbian, I don’t care at all,” Beador said. “It’s fine. It’s all good. I mean, yeah, I was surprised because she has a boyfriend. So why would I think, why would I think that that would come out of her mouth.”

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Says She Was ‘Molested’ By Men In ‘Cult’ She Was Raised In

She also talked about the “Housewives” reunion: “My voice was hoarse for two weeks after that reunion. ‘Cause you had to like screaming, you had to raise your voice to be heard. Yeah. A lot of screamers on this cast.”

She also addressed rumours that Braunwyn Windham-Burke left her daughter in the middle of a medical emergency to take a trip with the women of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”.

“Yes, I did hear about it,” she said. “I got criticized for travelling so much, but if you look at Braunwyn’s travelling history during COVID, she was out and about like doing a little ‘Housewife’ tour, meeting a bunch of different Housewives from different franchises. She posted, I think with some New Jersey Housewives, she travelled around.’

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Star D’Andra Simmons ‘Struggling’ In Hospital With COVID-19

Lewis also asked about the incident in which Braunwyn allegedly told Beador’s daughter Stella she could supply her with drugs.

“It happened at one of our summer beach barbecues, and she didn’t offer her drugs,” Beador clarified. “She said she put her number in Stella’s phone and wrote ‘cool mom’. And she said, ‘There’s a lot of bad drugs out there. If you want the good stuff, text me.’ Stella, she’s a doll, and she didn’t want to be a tattletale or a snitch. So she didn’t tell me. Had I known that it had just happened at my party, I would have handled things completely differently, but I found out about it right before we were going to start filming. And then I’m not going to bring up that issue on camera because I don’t want to drag my daughter through it. We talked it through and resolved it.”