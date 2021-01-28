Duran Duran Release Video For David Bowie Cover ‘Five Years’

Earlier this month Duran Duran covered David Bowie’s “Five Years” at a tribute concert to the late music icon. Now, the band have released a music video for the track.

“My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie,” singer Simon Le Bon says in a statement about Bowie’s influence. “He is the reason why I started writing songs. Part of me still can’t believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that’s because there’s a part of me where he’s still alive and always will be.”

The new music video also features Bowie’s longtime pianist Mike Garson, who produced the Jan. 8 tribute to the Thin White Duke on what would have been his 74th birthday.

Le Bon says the band have long been inspired by Bowie and “Five Years”, in particular.

“When we got the Ziggy Stardust LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song ‘Five Years’. I can’t begin to explain how honoured I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music,” he adds.

2021 is also a milestone year for Duran Duran, marking 40 years since their self-titled debut album, featuring “Girls On Film” and “Planet Earth”. The band have confirmed they are working on new music to be released later this year.