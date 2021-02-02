Dolly Parton Still Hasn’t Gotten The COVID Vaccine Despite $1 Million Donation

Dolly Parton is waiting her turn.

Speaking to CNN, the 75-year-old revealed that while she is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, she has yet to get it.

“I’m going to get it, though,” Parton said. “I didn’t want to jump line. I didn’t donate the money so I could be protected. I did it for everybody.”

Last year, the country star donated $1 million to the development of the Moderna vaccine.

Parton also talked about rewriting her classic song “9 to 5” as “5 to 9” for Squarespace’s new Super Bowl ad.

“I thought, Well, why not?” she said of writing the new lyrics to reflect the modern gig economy. “You know, everybody knows the song as it is, but like me, so many people are working 9 to 5 and 5 to 9, all the time.”

The ad, which will air during the game’s third quarter, was directed by “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle.

She also explained why, despite starring in an ad during the big game, she would never want to be a halftime show performer.

“It’s just always been a little more pressure than I’ve been willing to deal with through the years to do a whole thing on my own, but I’m sure eventually I probably will,” Parton said. “But [the Squarespace ad] is a good way to do this where I’m not totally obligated.”