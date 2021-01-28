Eric Church Reveals ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas Present From Keith Urban: ‘I Was Floored’

Eric Church is talking about the “soul-lifting” creation process of his upcoming three-album project.

In a newsletter and video to his fan club last week, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year winner announced the upcoming release of three new albums, titled Heart, &, and Soul.

The country superstar joined Apple Music’s Kelleigh Bannen for his first radio interview to promote the new albums. During the chat, he discussed making the project over the span of 28 days in the mountains of North Carolina.

“You get the goosebumps and you sit there, God, this is good. And I think that I wanted to carry that directly into the studio. And that’s what we tried to do,” he explains. “Every day I would get up or actually every night I would stay up most of the night writing songs. And we’d finish ‘em by two or three o’clock in the afternoon, and then we’d go in the studio and we’d record, and it’s just the most freeing… I don’t know. I’ve never had anything creatively that was that, just soul-lifting. And it was a lot of fun to do.”

As part of his longtime commitment to putting his fan club first, the & album was made for — and only available to — the Church Choir.

The 24-song collection features many of Church’s longtime co-writers, including Luke Laird (“Drink in My Hand”), Luke Dick (“Round Here Buzz”), and Casey Beathard (“Like a Wrecking Ball”), among many others.

Switching gears, the singer shared the “unbelievable” Christmas present he received from his friend and fellow country superstar Keith Urban.

“Keith Urban sent me a 1933 Martin for Christmas. This Christmas. I came back and it was underneath the tree and I was blown away. He was thanking for the ‘We Were’ song that we had. Unbelievable. I came back from Christmas, underneath the tree and he had a letter with it. I was just, I was floored.”

Church also spoke about joining Jazmine Sullivan to sing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

“Let me tell you something. She may be the best singer. I was floored. And you know what, the best thing about this, no matter what happens, because that’s a nervy thing that we got to do, but what a fan, I’m a fan. I’ve went in and listened to everything she did. And I had heard her name, but full disclosure: I had not listened.”

The singer admits he was in complete shock after being asked to sing the national anthem, joking, “I mean, I’m not Chris Stapleton. I fully assumed they’re never going to ask me. So, this is the first.”

Church’s new albums will be released over a week in April, with Heart arriving April 16, & on April 20, and Soul on April 23.

Pre-orders for the Church Choir begin January 28; pre-orders for the general public will begin January 29.