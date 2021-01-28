‘Bachelor’ Star Victoria Larson Addresses Accusations Of Bullying, Promises To ‘Do Better Next Time’

Victoria Larson is apologizing for her behaviour on “The Bachelor”.

The reality star, 28, sparked controversy during her time fighting for Matt James’ heart on the series, even creating tension with the other contestants.

But in a now-deleted Instagram post, Larson apologized to the other women, writing, via Us Weekly, “I think in my effort to make my opinions heard it may have been perceived as bullying by some, and I feel bad if my words or actions offended anyone. I take time each day to reflect and learn the lessons.”

RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Matt James Responds To His Friend’s Body-Shaming Remark About Contestant Victoria Larson

Adding, “I think it’s important to learn from the past, live in the present, and to always move forward with a positive attitude. We learn more each day about social media and how it impacts us. I just want to encourage us all to be more positive and supportive.”

Larson also said she apologized “privately” to fellow cast members.

“Lastly, of course, name-calling is never OK, but I hold myself accountable and can just do better next time. I cannot change the past. It truly was not malicious and I am so sorry. I love each girl I met on my journey!”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Villain ‘Queen’ Victoria Larson’s 2012 Shoplifting Mugshot Resurfaces Online

Larson previously addressed her behaviour on “Good Morning America”, claiming she would be “well received” on the show.

“[The other contestants] knew me and knew my heart and knew that I really never have ill intent, so I think they viewed it differently just because they know me,” she said at the time. “I anticipated being well received, so to get the bullying messages and the hate mail and the death threats, [I] wasn’t really prepared for that at all. 100 per cent, it was shocking.”

“The Bachelor” continues through March.