Meghan Markle Has Had The ‘Support’ Of Her Dogs Over The Past Year

Self-confessed animal lover Meghan Markle has had the “support” of her two dogs during COVID-19.

Both Guy, a beagle, and Pula, a black lab, have helped the Duchess of Sussex throughout 2020.

The year was a turbulent one for Meghan who stepped down as a working royal, moved to California, suffered a miscarriage and, like everyone else, had to deal with the pandemic.

Caroline Yates, CEO of Mayhew, an animal welfare centre of which the Duchess of Sussex is patron, spoke to Hello! about the role the pups played.