Meghan Markle Has Had The ‘Support’ Of Her Dogs Over The Past Year

Self-confessed animal lover Meghan Markle has had the “support” of her two dogs during COVID-19.
Both Guy, a beagle, and Pula, a black lab, have helped the Duchess of Sussex throughout 2020.
The year was a turbulent one for Meghan who stepped down as a working royal, moved to California, suffered a miscarriage and, like everyone else, had to deal with the pandemic.
Caroline Yates, CEO of Mayhew, an animal welfare centre of which the Duchess of Sussex is patron, spoke to Hello! about the role the pups played.
“Whenever we talk to the duchess about the charity, she always references how important her dogs are and what a support they are, particularly during everything that’s happened this year, with COVID, and with the personal trials and tribulations she went through this year,” Yates said.
“It was really nice to share our experiences with her about how important animals are when things are tough and what a comfort they can be,” she added.
Guy and Pula made an appearance in the Sussexes’ Christmas card along with Meghan, Prince Harry, and Archie.
They also popped into a video Meghan did with Gloria Steinem over the summer.