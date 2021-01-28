Grimes, JaRule And More Stars Have The Best Reactions To AMC, GameStop’s Shocking Stock Market Surge

Twitter is reacting to the surge in AMC, GameStop, and Nokia stocks.

Users on Reddit helped the stocks spike, with the Wall Street Bets, a Reddit forum, prompting stock market followers to jump in on the companies as their stock prices sit low.

Stock trading investment apps have since suspended buying features for GameStop, AMC, Nokia, and more companies Thursday morning as a result of the surge.

But that decision angered JaRule and prompted hilarious reactions from Grimes, Ava Max, and more.

“Hold the line,” JaRule wrote to Twitter.

Yo this is a fucking CRIME what @RobinhoodApp is doing DO NOT SELL!!! HOLD THE LINE… WTF 🤬 — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 28, 2021

It’s terrible how Wall Street crushes the American dream… #bigbanktakelilbank #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Grimes wrote a poem.

In the vast ocean

My tear is a drop

My dollar a single photon

Of the light of GameStop — 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒆࿎ (@Grimezsz) January 28, 2021

Haha financial poetry — 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒆࿎ (@Grimezsz) January 28, 2021

Check out some of the other reaction:

Can someone please explain to me how to trade stock.. just super curious about how to squeeze a short to the moon??? pic.twitter.com/nWokz6XcKD — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) January 27, 2021

Me listening to my Gen X boyfriend talk about the stock market every single day https://t.co/aMzVJ2gfz9 — Best Coast (@BestCoast) January 28, 2021