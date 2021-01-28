Grimes, JaRule And More Stars Have The Best Reactions To AMC, GameStop’s Shocking Stock Market Surge

By Aynslee Darmon.

JaRule and Grimes. Photos: CPImages
JaRule and Grimes. Photos: CPImages

Twitter is reacting to the surge in AMC, GameStop, and Nokia stocks.

Users on Reddit helped the stocks spike, with the Wall Street Bets, a Reddit forum, prompting stock market followers to jump in on the companies as their stock prices sit low.

Stock trading investment apps have since suspended buying features for GameStop, AMC, Nokia, and more companies Thursday morning as a result of the surge.

RELATED: Trevor Noah Explains Why Margot Robbie And GameStop Are Trending From A Bathtub

But that decision angered JaRule and prompted hilarious reactions from Grimes, Ava Max, and more.

“Hold the line,” JaRule wrote to Twitter.

Meanwhile, Grimes wrote a poem.

RELATED: Grimes Reveals She’s Battling COVID-19 — And What She’s ‘Weirdly Enjoying’ About Being Ill

Check out some of the other reaction:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP