Kate Middleton Chats With Other Parents About ‘Juggling’ Kids And Work

Kate Middleton virtually sat down with other parents to hear about how the pandemic has affected their families and how they have managed homeschooling.

The Duchess of Cambridge chatted with three parents from Roe Green Junior School in Brent about their mental health and that of their children over the extremely difficult year.

They answered rapid-fire questions, such as, “Describe parenting in a pandemic in one word” and “Rate your maths ability out of 10”.

“Exhausting,” Kate replied, discussing the “additional” roles she had to take on with lockdown.

“I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown much to my children’s horror.”

“I know how challenging it is juggling work, home life, school life, and everything else that you as parents are doing, so really well done,” Kate said. “Fingers crossed, let’s hope for the positivity as you’ve all been saying. Make sure everyone looks after themselves — it’s very hard to prioritize but it’s definitely needed now more than ever.”

Kate’s Early Years survey released in November touched on parental well-being and how it is linked to critical children’s development.

Roe Green Junior was where Kate started her Mentally Healthy Schools program in 2018. The website was created in association with the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Place2Be and Young Minds, Mentally Healthy Schools and “is a free and easy-to-use website for schools, drawing together reliable and practical resources to improve awareness, knowledge, and confidence in promoting and supporting pupils’ mental health.”