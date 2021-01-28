Zach Braff Joins Gabrielle Union In Disney+’s ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Reboot

Zach Braff will join Gabrielle Union in the upcoming reboot of “Cheaper By The Dozen”.

“Black-ish” producer Kenya Barris plans to turn the beloved family tale into a series for Disney+. The reboot is expected for a 2022 release.

According to Deadline, the new version will follow a multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business.

Braff and Union will play husband and wife.

Gail Lerner will direct while Shawn Levy and Union will serve as executive producers.

Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt previously brought the story to life in 2003 with Hilary Duff, Tom Welling, and Piper Perabo, which was directed by Levy.

The group returned for a sequel in 2005, adding Eugene Levy, Carmen Electra, and Taylor Lautner to the cast.

Other cast members of the reboot have yet to be announced.