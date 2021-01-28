YouTube Star Camryn Clifford Opens Up About The Tragic Loss Of Her Husband

Camrym Clifford is one of YouTube’s biggest stars, boasting 1.5 million followers on her Cam and Fam YouTube channel, chronicling the exploits of the 19-year-old, her husband Landon and their two young children.

Clifford’s world was rocked back in August when Landon, also 19, took his own life, and she opened up about how she and their children are coping in a Thursday appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show”.

She also recalled noticing when Landon — who had long struggled with his mental health — began to take a turn.

“Around the time that I got pregnant with my second daughter and we moved away, away from our parents to just kind of be on our own and feel that freedom of living alone and having our kids and just really feeling like a family,” she explained.

“Being isolated like that wasn’t good for either of us, and it just kind of led down this path that got worse and worse and then he went to get help and ended up getting an addiction to his medication, to his pills,” she continued. “And that’s really when things spiralled out of control.”

Ultimately, Clifford said she faced the difficult decision of prioritizing her own mental health over that of her husband’s. “Especially towards the end there, a lot of it was put on me and you know I kind of had to put my own issues aside because I was also dealing with my own mental health struggles, but I really just had to step in and kind of do what moms do and just be strong for everyone and I definitely took on a big role and, you know, our connection really deepened with his absence,” she added.

Since losing Landon, she’s come to realize her internet fame has been something of a mixed blessing.

“I feel like that part of it is kind of a blessing and a curse because on one side of things she [her 2-year-old daughter Collette] has all the support and all these people who loved him and cared about him, you know, watched him grow as she grew and as we grew together,” she said. “And that’s amazing that we have that support system. But not everyone on the internet is always nice and people give their opinions and it’s a very personal thing to have so public to everyone so it’s really a matter of protecting them against that best I can.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.