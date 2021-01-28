Hailey Bieber Stars In Justin Bieber’s New Music Video For ‘Anyone’

Justin Bieber has put his wife Hailey front and centre of his new music video for “Anyone (On The Road)”.

The model features in the black and white video that includes home footage of the couple and lots of shirtless kissing.

“You are the only one I’ll ever love (Only one, I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya) /Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya) / Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone (It’s not anyone, not anyone),” Bieber sings as he gushes over Hailey.

“Anyone” was dropped on New Year’s Eve and had a different music video featuring Zoey Deutch.

“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said at the time.