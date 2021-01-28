Meghan McCain Joins Plea To ‘Cancel’ ‘RHOC’, Andy Cohen Responds

By Aynslee Darmon.

Andy Cohen, Meghan McCain. Photo: Getty Images
Bravo fan Meghan McCain is urging Andy Cohen to rethink the current “Real Housewives Of Orange County” cast.

“The View” host, 36, who is a huge fan of the “Housewives” franchise, agreed with writer Evan Ross Katz after he took to Twitter to call for the cancellation.

Many fans of the franchise have pleaded with Cohen and Bravo for pulling “RHOC”, especially following star Kelly Dodd’s behaviour during the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Katz and McCain’s plea, Cohen offered a solution, a “reboot.”

McCain liked that idea, but also took the opportunity to ask Cohen to bring back the “Real Housewives Of D.C.”

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” first debuted in 2006 and currently stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Dodd.

“RHOC” airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.

