Meghan McCain Joins Plea To ‘Cancel’ ‘RHOC’, Andy Cohen Responds

Bravo fan Meghan McCain is urging Andy Cohen to rethink the current “Real Housewives Of Orange County” cast.

“The View” host, 36, who is a huge fan of the “Housewives” franchise, agreed with writer Evan Ross Katz after he took to Twitter to call for the cancellation.

Many fans of the franchise have pleaded with Cohen and Bravo for pulling “RHOC”, especially following star Kelly Dodd’s behaviour during the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 28, 2021

Following Katz and McCain’s plea, Cohen offered a solution, a “reboot.”

McCain liked that idea, but also took the opportunity to ask Cohen to bring back the “Real Housewives Of D.C.”

I have thoughts…. also since I have both of your attention and currently live in the beltway – please Reboot DC housewives PLEASE! — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 28, 2021

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” first debuted in 2006 and currently stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Dodd.

“RHOC” airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.