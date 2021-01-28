Armie Hammer Exits Another Movie After Alleged Messages Leaked

Armie Hammer has dropped out of another project after making headlines earlier this month.

Hammer will no longer star in Paramount Plus’ “The Offer”–a behind the scenes story of “The Godfather” production. The show is now looking for a new lead for the 10 episode series according to Variety.

Both Paramount and Hammer did not respond to a request for comment from the outlet.

Hammer has also left his role in “Shotgun Wedding” opposite Jennifer Lopez.

The moves come after a series of alleged messages from Hammer were leaked. In the messages, Hammer reportedly describes his graphic sexual preferences, which included cannibalism.

A production spokesperson for “Shotgun Wedding” told ET Canada, “Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding’, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

In a statement to ET Canada, Hammer offered his own explanation for why he’s leaving the film.

“I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”